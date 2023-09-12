Samsung unveils monobloc heat pump for residential applications

South Korea's Samsung has launched a new monobloc heat pump for residential use that can reportedly provide domestic hot water of up to 75 C when the outdoor temperature is between -10 C and 35 C.

“Sanitary water leaving a domestic hot water tank is 70 C when the outdoor temperature is -10 C and 43 C,” the manufacturer said, noting that the new product uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. “Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.”

Samsung also said the new heat pump can replace old heating systems replacement in existing residential spaces that have been previously dependent on gas boilers for their heating needs.

The heat pump has a nominal power of 14 kW and a coefficient of performance of 5.0. It relies on an enlarged heat exchanger that the company claims is capable of transferring more heat compared to a conventional outdoor unit.

“Its heat transfer area is up to 39% larger,” Samsung stated. “As a result, it boasts a reliable heating performance, enabling it to deliver a 100% heating performance in temperatures as low as -10 C.“

It is also equipped with AI Energy Mode, a new function that adjusts domestic hot water temperature depending on a user's needs while reducing energy consumption. Its size is 1,270 mm x 1,018 mm x 530 mm.