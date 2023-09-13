Teralight complete Israel’s largest floating PV project

Teralight has finished building Israel's largest floating PV project. The Israeli renewable energy developer said it built the 31 MW facility at the northern Israeli Kibbutz of Ma'ayan Tzvi.
The floating PV system is deployed on two water resources of the kibbutz, on a total area of 350,000 square meters. According to the press release, it was the first PV system in the world to use the sun-tracking devices of Israeli company Xfloat.
“The hydrostatic system of controlled buoyancy tanks arranged in a grid of connected vessels, controls the rotation of the PV tracking tables in unison, by +/- 60 degrees on a single axis,” Teralight said. “The system uses no motors or hydraulics. Instead of using gears to tilt the PV panels, it uses a flexible, hydrostatic positioning mechanism.”
The Ma'ayan Tzvi project, with a total estimated cost of ILS 130 million ($33.8 million), involved collaboration between Israel's S'energy Group and the Hof HaCarmel Water Association.
