Jamaica seeks proposals for 100 MW of renewables

The Jamaican government’s Generation Procurement Entity has released tender documents inviting domestic and foreign proposals for utility-scale renewable energy projects.
Selected developers will be required to build facilities with capacity ranging from 5 MW to 50 MW using individual or hybrid technologies – wind, solar, and hydro – with or without storage. Generating units comprising hybrid technologies will not be required to be developed at a single location, but they must have single interconnection points.
However, bids with storage will not have their net capacity increased, as their total capacity will be determined without storage, and there will also be no commitment or payment regarding firmness. There will also be no incentives recognized for storage installation. Projects with storage will compete with projects without storage under the same conditions, and the energy delivered from batteries will be paid at the same price as the rest of the energy supplied.
Solar projects must be commercially operational within two years from the execution date, and projects relying on other technologies will be required to be up and running within 30 months from the execution date.
Popular content
Projects will be recommended to be granted PPAs with Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Co. Ltd. acting as the single buyer. The price will be determined by JPS.
Collectively, the projects will produce 100 MW for Jamaica’s electricity grid, with the aim of “increasing the share of renewable sources of energy in the country energy mix,” according to the tender documents.
The move is part of the Caribbean nation’s commitment to sourcing 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had 93 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.