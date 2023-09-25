Tesla proposes battery storage factory in India

From pv magazine India

Tesla wants to set up a battery storage factory in India and has submitted a proposal to the Indian government. The US electric car and battery manufacturer, which makes the Powerwall range of battery systems, aims to target residential and industrial customers with its battery storage systems.

Reuters reported that Tesla recently proposed a plan to support India’s battery storage capabilities with Powerwall, a system that can store power from solar panels or the grid for use at night or during outages. The company is keen to tap residential and industrial customers for its battery storage systems.

Tesla has sought a number of incentives to set up a battery storage factory in India. Indian officials have declined these incentives, but have offered to create a fair business model for the company by offering subsidies to customers for Tesla products, according to Reuters.

Tesla recently showcased its new hybrid battery, the Powerwall 3, at RE+. It offers 11.5 kW of continuous power to homeowners and requires an installation time of between 30 to 40 minutes. It comes with an integrated inverter, which simplifies installation. As a hybrid system, it is suitable for new solar installations, but not for households with existing rooftop solar systems.