India’s Gautam Solar to expand PV module capacity to 2 GW

Indian PV manufacturer Gautam Solar said it will double its annual solar module manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by the end of the 2024 calendar year.
It will invest around INR 150 crore ($18.1 million) to set up the manufacturing capacity, which will be used to produce n-type TOPCon and mono PERC modules.
Gautam Solar supplies modules for rooftop, utility-scale, and C&I solar plants. It recently exhibited its n-type TOPCon solar modules at the RE+ conference in Las Vegas, as it is introducing the new products to the US market.
Gautam Solar has recently expanded its module manufacturing capacity from 400 MW to 1 GW via the deployment of a 500 MW of TOPCon module production line.
It procured the fully automated, n-type TOPCon production line from China's Jinchen. The supply deal between the two companies was signed at SNEC, 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition.
