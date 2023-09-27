Scatec switches on 30 MW of PV linked to 20MW/19MWh of storage in Cameroon

Originally planned as a photovoltaic project in 2019, the two plants saw their capacity gradually increase from 25 MW to 36 MW. Battery storage was added to enhance energy smoothing and facilitate nighttime electricity usage.

Popular content

The Ministry of Water and Energy said that the solar plants are expected to reduce regional power interruptions by 98% and save fuel expenses. Scatec introduced “Release by Scatec” offer, a rental contract for pre-assembled storage batteries integrated into energy production infrastructure.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Cameroon had just 14 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2022.