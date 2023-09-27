Scatec switches on 30 MW of PV linked to 20MW/19MWh of storage in Cameroon

From pv magazine France
Norway-based renewable energy company Scatec has completed construction on two solar power plants coupled with battey storage in Maroua and Guider, in northern Cameroon.
The two facilities, with a combined 36 MW of PV capacity and 20 MW/19 MWh of storage, feature more than 44,800 bifacial solar panels on trackers, with an estimated annual production of 80 GWh. They were linked to the Northern Interconnected Network (NIN) in collaboration with Eneo Cameroun, the nation's electricity company.
Originally planned as a photovoltaic project in 2019, the two plants saw their capacity gradually increase from 25 MW to 36 MW. Battery storage was added to enhance energy smoothing and facilitate nighttime electricity usage.
Popular content
The Ministry of Water and Energy said that the solar plants are expected to reduce regional power interruptions by 98% and save fuel expenses. Scatec introduced “Release by Scatec” offer, a rental contract for pre-assembled storage batteries integrated into energy production infrastructure.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Cameroon had just 14 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.