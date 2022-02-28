Scatec provides update on operations in Ukraine

Norway’s Scatec has provided a short statement on its current operations in Ukraine, where it owns and operates solar assets with a combined capacity of 336 MW.

“The solar power plants are still intact and can be operated remotely, but none are currently delivering power due to curtailment instructions issued by the grid operator,” the company said in a press release. “Scatec is monitoring the situation and is ready to deliver power when requested by the Ukrainian authorities, but it is currently uncertain when delivery can be resumed.”

The company added it is currently seeking to assist its 66 employees in the country by offering transportation, accommodation and other immediate support. “We are deeply concerned over the situation we see unfold in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of Scatec’s employees and this remains our top priority in the days and weeks to come”, said Scatec CEO Raymond Carlsen.

Popular content

Scatec's solar plants in Ukraine are mostly located in central and southern Ukraine and were built under a feed-in tariff scheme that expired in 2020. “In 2021, 6% of Scatec’s power production revenues were generated in Ukraine,” the company stated.