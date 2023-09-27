SolarSpace launches first phase of 5 GW solar factory in Laos

SolarSpace marked the start of the first phase of its 5 GW high-efficiency solar cell plant in Laos at a recent launch event in the Saysettha Development Zone.

The plant represents an expansion of the China-based PV cell and module manufacturer's overseas production capacity. It boasts a highly automated production line, including automated guided vehicles (AGV) and industrial robots, achieving 90% automation. The plant will manufacture high-efficiency cells, although the specific type was not disclosed.

The factory is SolarSpace’s first PV manufacturing plant in Laos and its latest overseas manufacturing facility. It recently opened its first overseas plant, a 1.2 GW solar module factory in Cambodia. The company said it has an experienced production and management team in Laos, and those people will play a leading role in the development of the nation's clean energy industry.

Popular content