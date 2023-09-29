German startup 42watt raises funds to expand advisory for solar, heat pumps, and energy efficiency

Enovato GmbH, a Munich-based company operating the online energy retrofitting platform 42watt, has raised an undisclosed sum in a seed financing round led by Lithuania-based investor Contrarian Ventures.
The company said it will use the funds to expand the business and its services that support homeowners with retrofitting advice. Existing investors include social impact investor, BonVenture, real estate-oriented Proptech1, and private investors, such as Felix Jahn, founder of McMakler, and Christoph Behn, founder of impact-oriented business angel club Better Ventures.
The 42watt technology platform has an algorithm that uses ten data points, such as electricity consumption, or year of construction, to drive the modeling and information modules.
“The algorithm, developed in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich, provides information on the right measures, investment and subsidy amounts, energy cost savings, return on investment and payback period,” Marcus Dietmann, co-founder of 42watt, told pv magazine.
Measures and investments related to items like solar PV, heat pumps, new windows, or better insulation are some of the things that the company offers. Furthermore, there are savings calculators, and guidance on grants at the local, regional, and federal level.
Popular content
“The data points are used to create a 3D model of the house to simulate energy potentials, such as heating load and PV coverage. In addition, other information such as transmission heat losses (U-values) are calculated over the age of the building,” said Dietmann.
In the future, 42watt plans to offer specialized energy advice modules. “Energy retrofitting a building must become as easy as subscribing to Netflix,” said the company's CEO, Jörg Überla. “That’s why our services will help millions of homeowners on their way to a carbon-neutral home and help Germany achieve its climate goals.”
The name 42watt refers to the goal of reducing energy consumption of existing buildings to less than 42 kWh per year and m2 on average to meet Germany’s climate targets in the building sector by 2045.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.