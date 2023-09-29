TotalEnergies acquires French agrivoltaics specialist Ombrea

TotalEnergies has finalized the acquisition of Ombrea, a French greentech company that specializes in agrivoltaics, but it has not disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

Ombrea – founded in October 2016 in Aix-en-Provence – designs and sells mobile PV shade structures that create a favorable microclimate for plant development and crop protection in agrivoltaic projects.

The startup, which has about 10 operational sites and is researching around 50 crop varieties, previously collaborated with TotalEnergies on an 85.6 kW pilot project in the Aude department of France.

It also established a partnership with Spanish energy supplier Iberdrola to develop large agrivoltaic projects in France, each with a minimum installed power of 10 MW, covering approximately 16 hectares.

This acquisition further strengthens the partnership initiated between Ombrea and TotalEnergies in 2019. For Ombrea, it supports its expansion plans in a highly competitive market, while TotalEnergies stands to benefit from Ombrea's expertise in accelerating the development of its 1.5 GW portfolio of agrivoltaic projects.

TotalEnergies will now offer Ombrea's solutions to the global agricultural sector under the Ombrea brand. Additionally, TotalEnergies intends to establish a dedicated agrivoltaics center at the Ombrea site in Aix-en-Provence.