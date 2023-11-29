TotalEnergies acquires majority stake in UK-Moroccan solar-wind interconnector

TotalEnergies said it has invested GBP 20 million in UK renewables producer Xlinks’ 11.5 GW hybrid solar and wind facility in Morocco. The France-based petroleum supplier now has a majority stake in the project, which also has 5 GW/20 GWh of storage, according to the release.
The facility – located in Guelmim Oued Noun, the country’s south – will provide 3.6 GW of energy for an average of 20 or more hours a day to Wales and England through 3,800 kilometers of high-voltage direct-current subsea cables, said Xlinks. The company plans to sell the power to the UK grid under a contract-for-difference scheme.
TotalEnergies joins government-controlled energy holding company Abu Dhabi National Energy Company and UK investment firm Octopus Energy as investors in the project. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. invested GBP 25 million while Octopus Energy invested £5 million.
In April 2021, Xlinks’ CEO Simon Morrish told pv magazine the company plans to invest GBP 18 billion in the project.
The project is considered one of the world’s most ambitious and was recently mulled by the UK government for its potential merits.
