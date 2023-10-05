Aleo Solar presents 400 W in-roof PV modules

From pv magazine Germany

German PV module manufacturer Aleo Solar has presented an upgraded version of its Leo Sol in-roof PV modules. The 108 half-cell modules, featuring black back film, come in four power classes, ranging from 385 W to 400 W.

The most powerful variant has an efficiency of 20% and a short-circuit current of up to 13.18 A. The voltage at the maximum power point (MPP) is 31.79 V. Under low-light conditions of 200 W per square meters, the module is still able to produce 77 W, according to the company. The temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

The modules can be integrated into rooftops using the Solrif in-roof system from Ernst Schweizer AG. They also be used as solar roof tiles.

The new products enable the combination of modules from the smaller, older version within the same string, allowing for full roof area utilization with a uniform design. The Solrif system offers “blind modules” for covering corners, edges, and areas around dormers and chimneys. Aleo Solar said that the frameless modules have a self-cleaning feature due to their free lower edge, requiring minimal maintenance. The “Leo Sol” module is certified according to IEC 61215 and 61730, capable of withstanding snow loads of up to 8,100 Pascal and wind loads of up to 3,600 Pascal. It also holds certifications for resistance to flying fire, radiant heat, and hailstones up to 40 mm in hail protection class 4. Furthermore, the module is resistant to potential-induced degradation (PID) and light-induced degradation (LID) and has passed the AgNP test against snail traces. Aleo Solar provides a 25-year product and performance guarantee, with performance guaranteed at 85.12% of the original efficiency after 25 years.