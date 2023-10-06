PVcase introduces AutoCAD tool for rooftop solar systems

PVcase, a Lithuanian PV software-as-a-service company, has launched a new plugin for design and engineering tool AutoCAD, enabling users to model commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems.

The “PVcase Roof Mount” plugin offers 3D building preparation, layout generation, shading calculation, electrical design, and exporting to PVsyst for analysis. The company said that 3D building preparation allows users to quickly prepare a building with its obstacles and offset zones on the roof for module placement-

“Layout generation provides the required settings information and automatically places modules on a flat or sloped roof,” it said. “Shading calculation helps to determine which modules are overshaded and should be removed and which ones should be left in the layout.”

The company said the plugin provides electrical design capabilities with automated string placement algorithms for precision, but it also offers guidance for manual stringing to match inverter sizing and layout efficiency. It also includes a cabling feature for semi-automated cable path routing and length calculations. PVcase, which raised $100 million in an investment round last July led by Highland Europe, Energize, and Elephant, and recently acquired Anderson Optimization, is now offering its design software for solar projects in Europe.

The company offers the possibility of requesting a demo by clicking here.