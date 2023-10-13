The Hydrogen Stream: Japan backs hydrogen in aviation

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) plans to allocate JPY 30.6 billion ($205 million) of public funds for hydrogen projects in aviation. “METI will start a project to develop a hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system and power management system for MEA (More Electric Aircraft),” a METI spokesperson told pv magazine. The ministry said it is its second project to develop core technology for next-generation aircraft. It has earmarked JPY 17.3 billion for hydrogen fuel cell system development for aircraft, and JPY 13.3 billion to support projects related to fuel-saving engine control technology. Japan's hydrogen support initiatives prioritize large-scale supply chains and infrastructure development, with a combined investment of more than JPY 15 trillion expected from the public and private sectors over the next 15 years, the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy said in June.

Hive Energy UK is progressing with the first phase of South Africa's $5.8 billion green ammonia project in Coega, Nelson Mandela Bay, with commissioning scheduled for 2028. This initiative aims to supply more than 900,000 tons of green ammonia per year to Japan, Korea, and Europe in four phases. Hive Energy UK expresses confidence that its green ammonia pricing for pre-2030 deliveries will be among the most competitive globally. The project has piqued the interest of Japanese investors conducting due diligence to secure a stake in the Coega green ammonia project and secure an offtake supply. The project features a 1,200 MW electrolyzer capacity and 3.6 GW of solar and wind.

Lhyfe has started building Germany's largest commercial green hydrogen production plant in Schwäbisch Gmünd. With an expected commissioning date in the second half of 2024, the project will use renewable electricity obtained through hydro, wind, and solar power purchase agreements. The French hydrogen producer will have a capacity to produce up to 4 tons of green hydrogen per day, equivalent to around 1,000 tonnes annually, based on its 10 MW of installed capacity in Baden-Württemberg.