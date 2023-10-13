German home destroyed by 30 kWh battery explosion

From pv magazine Germany
Germany experienced another accident involving a battery storage system on Oct. 6.
“At around 2 p.m., the fire safety department of the Wernges district was alerted of smoke coming from a two-family house,” Police Chief Inspector Andre Müller of the East Hesse Police Headquarters told pv magazine.
When the police arrived at the scene, local fire departments were already present, but they could not detect any fire. However, an explosion had occurred, resulting in the collapse of the home's eastern wall. #
The explosion has been linked to a 30 kWh storage unit in the basement. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that a technical defect may have caused the explosion, according to the police officer.
Popular content
The homeowners managed to evacuate the house independently. The police reported that three individuals sustained minor injuries, including the homeowner, a resident, and a neighbor.
The police estimate the damage to be in the mid-six-figure range, rendering the house currently uninhabitable. Firefighters secured the area with construction fences and provided support to prevent the residential building from collapsing. The police did not disclose any information about the battery manufacturer.
During the latter part of September, there were multiple instances of home photovoltaic storage systems catching fire. In total, pv magazine has learned about five similar incidents in Germany and Austria.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.