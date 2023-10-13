Atess releases new 1 MW battery inverter

Atess Power Technology has developed a new battery inverter with 1,000 kW of capacity. The PCS1000 bidirectional model is designed for the commercial and industrial segments.
“This 1,000 kW large capacity inverter can satisfy your huge energy demand, while its easily scalable design showcases its high expandable potential for customized requirements,” the company said in a statement. “With a built-in energy management function, this inverter ensures more uninterrupted and long-lasting power in a cost-effective way.”
The PCS1000 product sheet indicates that the inverter has the capacity to accept 1,000 kW of DC power from both a battery and a PV system, converting it to 1,000 kW of AC power. This applies to both off-grid and on-grid conditions.
The product has an efficiency rating of 99.0% and allows for the parallel connection of multiple units for extended operation. Each unit weighs 1,500 kg. Cooling is facilitated through forced air.
It offers programmable working modes controlled via a touchscreen, including peak-shaving and backup.
The PCS1000 can be configured with a solar charge controller, a bypass cabinet, or used as a standalone system, according to the company.
