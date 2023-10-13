Atess releases new 1 MW battery inverter

The PCS1000 product sheet indicates that the inverter has the capacity to accept 1,000 kW of DC power from both a battery and a PV system, converting it to 1,000 kW of AC power. This applies to both off-grid and on-grid conditions.

The product has an efficiency rating of 99.0% and allows for the parallel connection of multiple units for extended operation. Each unit weighs 1,500 kg. Cooling is facilitated through forced air.

It offers programmable working modes controlled via a touchscreen, including peak-shaving and backup.

The PCS1000 can be configured with a solar charge controller, a bypass cabinet, or used as a standalone system, according to the company.