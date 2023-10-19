LG debuts stackable home batteries ranging from 10.6 kWh to 17.7 kWh

LG Energy Solution will start selling its new enblock S batteries on the US market in November.

Image: LG Energy Solutions

From pv magazine USA

LG Energy Solutions is set to launch a new residential energy storage system in the US market in November. The enblock S products are stackable, modular lithium-ion batteries designed for easy installation. 

The batteries offer the flexibility to stack three, four, or five battery module assemblies, each accompanied by a battery control unit. The S 10, the smallest size, comprises three module assemblies with a total of 10.6 kWh. The S 14 includes four battery module assemblies, providing 14.1 kWh, while the largest, the S 17, features five battery module assemblies, offering 17.7 kWh of capacity. The enblock S system also supports the parallel connection of two matching units, enabling a maximum power output of 14 kW.

LG said customers can increase energy capacity based on their energy consumption patterns by purchasing additional modules. As homeowners continue to electrify appliances and purchase EVs, flexibility in battery capacity offers a way to meet growing demand. 

The company noted the straightforward installation process for the batteries, featuring a plug-and-play connector without the need to fasten bolts. An enblock S installation can be efficiently completed by a single installer in just 15 minutes. The batteries support both wall-mounted and standing configurations and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The company said the batteries meet stringent safety standards to prevent thermal runaway fires, a concern with some lithium-ion home batteries, successfully passing UL9540A testing.

Later this year, LG will introduce the enblock S+ variant, which allows customers to acquire the enblock S batteries along with the company's new AC-coupled inverter as a bundled solution. This coupled option is available in two configurations: backup power and energy arbitrage, and it can be retrofitted to an existing PV system.

Battery owners can also use the LG Energy Solution Monitor app to track real-time energy consumption and production.

“LG Energy Solution enblock S is a versatile, expandable, and simple to install Energy Storage System (ESS),” said Matthew Unverferth, residential ESS sales manager with the LGES ESS team in North America. “To offer the highest level of product safety, LG Energy Solutions enblock S was laboratory tested and proven compliant, receiving the industry standard UL9540A fire safety rating.” 

A list of LG installers can be found here.

 

