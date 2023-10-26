Organic flow battery developer secures $106 million growth investment

From pv magazine USA

California-based CMBlu said it has secured a $106.7 million equity investment from global infrastructure group Strabag SE to scale its long-duration energy storage technology.

CMBlu’s product combines advantages of both redox flow batteries and solid-state batteries. Its Organic SolidFlow product offers independent scaling of power and energy without sacrificing energy density.

The technology is built on safe, abundant, and recyclable materials, said the company. Its energy storage devices do not rely on conflict or rare materials.

Popular content

CMBlu is currently developing multiple pilot projects in the United States and Europe to demonstrate its technology. It has active projects with WEC Energy Group in Wisconsin, Salt River Project in Arizona and several sites in Europe.

While former redox flow batteries use metals, the company’s Organic SolidFlow batteries use carbon-based molecules for its electrolytes. The company said certain carbon-based molecules naturally can oxidized and reduced or charged and discharged. These molecules are essential elements in the “redox” reactions that power all living cells.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.