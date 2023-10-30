India’s SJVN to build membrane-based floating solar pilot

From pv magazine India

SGEL and Norway's Ocean Sun have agreed to collaborate on the deployment of a pilot membrane-based floating project in India. If the pilot project succeeds, the two companies can look forward to expanding this technology on a large scale along the coastline of southern India.

SGEL will develop and finance a pilot membrane-based floating solar project of about 2 MW at a suitable location in India. Ocean Sun will provide its patented technology and the requisite technological support.

Ocean Sun's patented technology uses a thin floating membrane for its customized PV modules, offering advantages such as the lowest material usage, simplified installation, and enhanced efficiency through direct water cooling, making it one of the most cost-effective floating PV systems.

“This … shall pave the way for technology transfer and cooperation amongst the two countries. Once this pilot project succeeds, the two companies SGEL and Ocean Sun can look forward to expanding this technology on a large scale along the vast coastline in the southern part of India,” said SGEL.