Chinese PV Industry Brief: SPIC commissions 2 GW of aquaculture PV

SPIChas connected a 2 GW solar plant to the grid on a fish pond in Binzhou, Shandong province. The company built the huge project in five phases with the support of EPC contractor PowerChina. The plant occupies a water surface of around 44 square kilometers.

Leascend Photovoltaic Technology said it has signed an agreement with the government of Nantong, Jiangsu province, to build a CNY 7 billion ($970 million) heterojunction solar cell factory with a capacity of 12 GW. The company currently operates an 8 GW manufacturing facility that was commissioned in August.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association(CNMIA) said that the average price for n-type monocrystalline polysilicon was CNY 7.52 this week. This marks a 19.23% decrease from the preceding week.

Popular content

GCL Technology Holdings has reached 400,000 tons of granular silicon production capacity, up from 10,000 two years ago. It said that in the first nine months of the year, 82 % of its external granular silicon shipments went to five customers, totaling 106,000 metric tons.