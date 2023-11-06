Dyness introduces 312 kWh battery

Chinese energy storage company Dyness has released a new commercial battery with a system capacity of 312 kWh. The DH300Y system uses LFP batteries with a cell capacity of 375Ah. It includes one cluster of five battery packs.

The system uses liquid and air for cooling. According to a company statement, it utilizes “digital intelligence” to achieve the leveling of temperature rise and reduce the average temperature rise by 6℃.

“The daily power saving of its single machine can reach 6kWh,” the company added. “In addition, DH300Y can increase the battery efficiency to 96%. This can shorten the project payback period and increase the return on investment by up to 6% in case of effective application.”

According to its product sheet, 10 separate battery systems can be connected in parallel. Each unit comes at a weight of 3,200 kg, a width of 1.5 meters, and a height of 2.5 meters. The system can further be connected to the internet for remote operation and maintenance.

“The new product applies active safety technologies such as Pack core pressure sensing, real-time insulation detection, and active exhaust, as well as safety initiatives such as three-stage fire protection, three-stage fusing, passive explosion-proof devices, and all-around double-layer flame-retardant structural design, to safeguard the stability of the electric cores and the system with multiple safety guarantees,” the company added.