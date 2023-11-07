India’s NTPC tenders 3 GW of renewable storage

From pv magazine India
NTPC has launched a tender to select developers for 3 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.
NTPC has set the bid submission deadline for Dec. 12. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has also called for bids to develop a 630 MW grid-connected solar PV project in the Barethi district of Madhya Pradesh on an EPC basis.
The project involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and three-year operation and maintenance. It falls under the Open category, allowing the use of cells and modules from any origin.
Popular content
In October, NTPC tendered an EPC package with land for the development of 300 MW of solar projects. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.