India’s NTPC tenders 3 GW of renewable storage

NTPC has set the bid submission deadline for Dec. 12. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has also called for bids to develop a 630 MW grid-connected solar PV project in the Barethi district of Madhya Pradesh on an EPC basis.

The project involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and three-year operation and maintenance. It falls under the Open category, allowing the use of cells and modules from any origin.