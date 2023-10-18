India’s NTPC, MSPGCL launch EPC tenders for 900 MW of PV

From pv magazine India

NGEL has tendered an EPC package with land for the development of 300 MW of solar projects. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system.

The work encompasses securing land for the solar project, connecting it to the substation, and handling design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the grid-connected solar PV projects. These projects fall under the Open category, permitting the use of solar cells and modules from any source. Bids can be submitted until Nov. 24.

MSPGCL has started accepting bids for an EPC package with land for 600 MW(AC) of grid-connected, ground-mounted solar PV projects under the RE Bundling Scheme. The projects can be located anywhere in Maharashtra.

The work involves designing, engineering, supplying, erecting, installing, inspecting, testing, and commissioning the solar PV projects, including the power evacuation system up to the STU substation. The contractor must also offer three years of operation and maintenance support. Bidding closes on Oct. 31.