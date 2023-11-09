SJVN wraps up 1.5 GW renewables, storage tender with $0.053/kWh tariff

From pv magazine India
Indian state-run hydropower producer SJVN has wrapped up its 1.5 GW of renewables storage tender by allocating 1.18 GW for an average price of $0.053/kWh.
Acme Solar won 250 MW. Juniper Green and Tata Power Renewable secured 200 MW each. The other winners include ReNew (184 MW), Solarcraft Power (150 MW), Hero Future Energies (120 MW), and TEQ Green/O2 Power (80 MW).
The winners are required to supply the contracted amount of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems. The projects can be built anywhere in India and should connect to the interstate transmission grid.
SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful bidders. The power will be sold to different buying entities across India.
