Germany installed 706.5 MW of solar in October

From pv magazine Germany
Germany registered 706.5 MW of new PV systems in October, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 750 MW in September 2022 and 411.9 MW in October 2021.
So far this year, developers in Germany have built 6.12 GW of new PV systems, according to the Bundesnetzagentur. In the same period of 2021, new additions reached 4.4 GW.
Popular content
In October, 607 MW of registered PV systems were installed under the country's “EEG” incentive schemes. About 338 MW of this capacity came from installations built outside of the tender mechanism for large projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.