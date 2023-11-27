France adds 2.2 GW of solar in first 9 months of 2023

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 2,229 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-September period. In the same period a year earlier, the country added 1,923 MW of new PV capacity. Full-year installations hit 2.4 GW of new solar in 2022.

In the third quarter of this year, 803 MW of new PV systems were deployed in the country, which compares to 699 MW in the same period a year earlier. France reached 19.0 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of September 2023.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est accounted for 68% of all newly connected capacity in the first nine months of this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacity, representing more than 72% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of June.

The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests, meanwhile, has increased by 27% since the start of this year to 21.4 GW, including 5.4 GW with signed connection agreements.