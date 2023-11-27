Kenya seeking consultants for 40 MW floating solar tender

KenGen kicked off a tender in October for consultants to pitch feasibility study applications to build a 40 MW floating solar project at the 94 MW-generating Kamburu Dam in southern Kenya.

German Financial Corporation, backed by the German Development Bank (KfW), has earmarked an unspecified amount of funds for the project, according to tender documents. Funding could also be sourced from, “KfW, Worldbank, AFD or other financers,” the tender document states.

The project is expected to be implemented within an eight-month time frame and be awarded a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Three years ago, KenGen sought consultancy services for developing floating solar projects at three Kenyan hydropower reservoirs – Kamburu, Turkwel and Kiambere – according to tender documents.

The study recommended developing a 40 MW floating solar project at Kamburu due to “minimal water level variation, less design complication, good infrastructure (road network and grid), lower O&M costs and lower permitting costs due to ownership by KenGen,” the documents state.

Popular content

KenGen is constructing a 40 MW utility-scale ground-mounted PV array at Seven Forks Cascade, opposite Kamburu.

Deadline for applications is Dec. 15, 2023.

Kenya recorded an estimated 307 MW of solar installed capacity at the end of last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Association.