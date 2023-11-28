Toyo Solar inaugurates 4 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Vietnam

Toyo Solar, a subsidiary of Vietnamese solar manufacturer Vsun Solar completed the construction of a 4 GW TOPCon cell factory in the Hoà Phú Industrial Zone in the Bắc Giang province, in the northeast part of Vietnam.
The company said the facility represents the first phase of a project to build a cell factory with a total capacity of 8 GW. The $200 million facility is expected to reach completion in 2024.
Toyo Solar claims its TOPCon cells have a power conversion efficiency of 24.3% with a cell-to-module power retention ratio of over 99.8%.
Vsun is a unit of Japan-based electrical equipment company Fuji Solar Co Ltd and was founded in 2015. It currently also operates another cell and module factory in Vietnam's Bắc Giang province.
