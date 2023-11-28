Toyo Solar inaugurates 4 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Vietnam

Toyo Solar, a subsidiary of Vsun Solar, commissioned a 4 GW TOPCon cell factory, completing the first phase of an 8 GW manufacturing facility in Vietnam.

A rendering of the factory.

Image: VSUN

Share

Toyo Solar, a subsidiary of Vietnamese solar manufacturer Vsun Solar completed the construction of a 4 GW TOPCon cell factory in the Hoà Phú Industrial Zone in the Bắc Giang province, in the northeast part of Vietnam.

The company said the facility represents the first phase of a project to build a cell factory with a total capacity of 8 GW. The $200 million facility is expected to reach completion in 2024.

Toyo Solar claims its TOPCon cells have a power conversion efficiency of 24.3% with a cell-to-module power retention ratio of over 99.8%.

Popular content

Vsun is a unit of Japan-based electrical equipment company Fuji Solar Co Ltd and was founded in 2015. It currently also operates another cell and module factory in Vietnam's Bắc Giang province.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.