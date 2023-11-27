Serbia’s Domi Eko commissions 150 MW TOPCon solar module factory

Serbia’s first solar panel producer, Domi Eko Solar has switched on a 150 MW TOPCon module manufacturing facility, according to its equipment supplier – Italy-based Ecoprogetti.
The factory is located in Velika Plana, in central Serbia, and relies on a semi-automated production line that is reportedly able to assemble and test up to 25 panels per hour.
At the facility, Domi Eko Solar is producing TOPCon panels with an output ranging from 430W to 550W. They contain either 120 or 144 half-cut M10 TOPCon cells.
More details on the module technology and the factory were not provided.
Serbia is currently supporting solar via an auction mechanism. The country aims to install 8.3 GW of PV by 2024, as outlined in the government's draft plan. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Serbia's installed PV capacity stood at 137 MW by the end of 2022.
