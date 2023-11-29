Industry pushes for ‘agricentricity’ at Agrivoltaics2023

Solar developers, research centers, and other stakeholders say that agrivoltaic projects have to grant a central role for agricultural production in agrivoltaic configurations. This is the main takeaway from the first day of the Agrivoltaics2023 conference, which is taking place this week in Strasbourg, France.
“We have to work on sustainable business cases: we are at a very early age, and there is a lot to work on that, but we cannot question the centrality of agricultural production,” said Emilien Simonot, head of agrivoltaics EMEA & APAC at Lightsource bp.
“By combining our strengths and expertise, we aim to amplify our impact, bringing about positive change and innovation in the agrivoltaics landscape across Italy, France, and Germany,” they said in a joint statement.
Theresa Kärtner, a renewable energy adviser at the German Farmers Association (DBV), said that energy production is a third priority for some agrivoltaic projects.
“In this case, the priority should be given to agricultural production, then to biodiversity, and finally to energy,” said Kärtner.
Schindele said “agrivoltaics” is a relatively new term and needs cross-sectorial coordination.
“We are in the learning process. AgriPV is feasible,” he said. “The challenges are mostly related to the communication. It is not a production challenge; it is rather a legal one.”
