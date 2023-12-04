Solitek launches solar carport for residential, commercial applications

Lithuanian solar PV manufacturer Solitek, a unit of ophthalmic lens maker Global BOD, has unveiled a PV carport product line conceived for single-family homes as well as for commercial and industrial sites.

The system features glass-glass frameless modules with a load-bearing structure delivered with all fasteners required, and a choice of inverters from established manufacturers such as Fronius and Huawei.

The smallest model of the series is a one-car version with a capacity of 4.44 kW, with a construction weight and site being 800 kg and 5,294 mm x 4,370 mm, respectively. A two-berth version has an output of 5.55 kW, measures 5,286 mm x 5,445 mm and has a construction weight of 1,100 kg.

“We have been developing the carport solution for several years. It took time to get all the certifications for safety and durability,” Ramūnas Grudis, Head of Sales, Solitek, told pv magazine, noting that it was necessary to qualify the solar panel-based carport roof as overhead glazing material with the Deutsches Institut für Bautechnik (DIBt).

The carports feature Solitek’s bifacial B.60 glass-glass modules, with 370 W front-side power. The frameless 60-cell panels are made in Lithuania and use PERC cells with a size of 166 mm x 166 mm supplied by an unspecified Taiwanese manufacturer. They also utilize 3mm thick safety glass on both sides. “This is an extraordinarily strong combination,” said Grudis, noting the modules passed 40 mm hail tests.

The modules have an A-class fire safety classification and come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.% of the nominal output power.

The carport unit can be designed to withstand a snow load of up to 2.5 kN/m2 and 27m/s of wind loads. Grudis explained that the number of car bays and materials are configurable, in addition to PV-covered terraces, with the same high degree of system integration. The carports can be currently shipped across Europe and are sold via the company’s distributor partners or directly.

Solitek is a unit of ophthalmic lens maker Global BOD. It recently announced plans to build a 600 MW module plant in Benevento, Italy in addition to its 180MW plant in Lithuania.