China’s renewable energy capacity tops 1.4 TW

China's NEA said last week that the country's total installed renewable energy capacity has exceeded 1.4 TW, which represents approximately 49.9% of the nation's total electricity generation capacity. The capacity includes 420 GW of hydropower, 404 GW of wind power, 536 GW of solar, and 44 GW of biomass.

NEA said that by the end of 2023, China's national renewable energy power installation will exceed 1.45 TW, with wind and solar power installations surpassing 1 TW.

China added 191 GW of new renewable energy installations between January and October of this year, up 90.8% year on year, and accounting for 76.4% of the country's new power installations. Popular content This new capacity includes 8.44 GW of hydropower, 37.31 GW of wind power, 142 GW of solar, and 2.32 GW of biomass. It is expected that in 2023, China's new installation of wind and solar PV will exceed 200 GW.