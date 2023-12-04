Toshiba develops lithium-ion battery prototype for high-voltage applications

Toshiba has unveiled a prototype of a lithium-ion battery that relies on a cobalt-free 5V-class high-potential cathode material with low nickel content and a niobium titanium oxide (NTO) anode.

The Japanese electronics manufacturer said that the battery's cathode can suppress gas generation deriving from electrolyte decomposition, which is a common issue of 5V-class technologies when combined with high-conductivity electrolytes.

The 1.5 Ah battery can be used in power tools, electric vehicles and high-voltage industrial applications.

“In tests, the battery demonstrates a high voltage of over 3 V, fast charging to 80% of capacity in 5 minutes, high power performance, and excellent lifetime characteristics, even at a temperature of 60 C,” said Toshiba.

The battery can also retain its initial capacity for more than 6,000 charge/discharge cycles.

“The company aims to develop larger modules for in-vehicle applications,” Toshiba said. “Going forward, the company will continue to improve the technology toward commercialization in 2028.”