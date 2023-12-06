India’s Goldi Solar, Waaree Energies secure module supply orders

From pv magazine India

Goldi Solar has signed an agreement with Engie India, a unit of France-based Engie Group, to supply 190 MW of HELOC PRO 545 Wp PV modules for a project in the Indian state of Gujarat. The project benefits from a 25-year solar power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUNVL).

Goldi Solar, founded in 2011, is based in Surat, Gujarat. It has two facilities at Pipodara and Navsari in Gujarat with a cumulative production capacity of 4 GW.

In a separate development, Waaree Energies said that it has partnered with IRCON Renewable Power to supply over 200 MW of solar modules.

Popular content

IRCON Renewable Power is a special purpose vehicle that is setting up a 500 MW grid-connected PV project under the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The modules supplied by Waaree Energies will be used by IRCON in Pavagada, Karnataka.

Waaree Energies is India’s largest solar module manufacturer, with an installed capacity of 12 GW. It has four module manufacturing facilities and a presence in more than 388 locations in India and 20 countries.