Goldi Solar releases 520-550 W line of mono PERC solar panels

From pv magazine India
India-based Goldi Solar has introduced its new HELOC Pro line of mono PERC solar modules, which are built with PV cells sourced from Indian manufacturers. They are available in mono facial and bifacial variants, with power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W.
HELOC Pro DCR modules are based on a new circuit design with multi-busbar technology, which reduces current losses. Their advanced glass and cell surface textured design ensures excellent performance in low-light environments and reduces hotspot losses, said the company.
Popular content
The modules have passed quality tests and can withstand significant snow and wind loads. The bifacial variant comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The panels are eligible for the Indian government's domestic content requirement, so they can be used in government projects.
Goldi Solar will showcase the new range at the Intersolar exhibition in Gandhinagar, India, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.