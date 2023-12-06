Swiss utility plans 70 MW of Alpine solar

Energy supplier BKW is developing six solar power projects at high-altitude locations in Switzerland.

Image: BKW

BKW Energie AG has announced plans to develop six solar projects in Bern, Switzerland. The plants will have a combined capacity of 70 MW and will produce 100 GWh of electricity per year.

BKW has secured permits for three PV projects and is negotiating for two more, in order to address Switzerland's winter electricity concerns. Another project is under community review. All six projects meet the conditions for securing publish support, said BKW.

Alpine solar plants must connect to and reinforce the distribution network by 2030. The “Solar Express” law requires 10% of PV production to be used or fed into the grid by 2025. By the end of 2030, this percentage should be 100%.

When implementing Alpine PV systems, BKW prioritizes grid capacity, climate protection, and environmental interests. The focus is on sustainable solutions through dialogue with all stakeholders, not just maximizing size.

BKW's patented Alpine PV system, developed for environmental protection, features fewer supports for better accessibility to animals. The frames around the solar modules allow for quick and eco-friendly on-site installation. The structures are designed to stay intact during rare heavy snow events, due to a predetermined breaking point.

