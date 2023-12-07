EU announces 30 islands to receive renewable energy assistance

The European Commission recently published its list of 30 islands selected to receive “comprehensive assistance” in their efforts to be powered only by renewable energy by 2030.



Islands from 10 Member States vary in geography, population size and industry, and will receive three years of European Commission assistance.

The program's selected islands are at different stages of their energy transition. For example, Ireland's Arranmore and Tory islands are only “just developing their energy transition plans,” according to the European Commission, while Greece's Tilos island is described as advanced and will use the support for the “last mile.” Other islands belong to Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Portugal, Croatia and Spain.

The islands will develop plans and receive “comprehensive assistance” from the European Commission to achieve carbon neutrality. The press release does not specify whether this is financial assistance.

The European Commission claims that although its 2,400 islands may be small, they have a combined population of 20 million – making it the bloc’s sixth largest Member State. Many depend on expensive fossil fuel imports for their energy supply, the European Commission states.