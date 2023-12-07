Jamaican utility launches solar-plus-storage, wind project tender

Last week the country’s state-owned utility company JPS announced it is looking for applications for a range of auctioned solar, battery and wind projects.

Projects consist of a 115 MW utility-scale solar plant expected to produce 237.5 GWh per annum, more than three battery energy storage systems producing 1 to 50 MW – consisting of 171.5 MWh in total – at a minimum of three locations, and a 12 MW onshore wind facility to produce 35.7 GWh per annum, according to the tender documents.

The PV facility can have fixed or tracking structures.

Popular content

The PV facility and two of the three battery energy storage systems are expected to start operating in the fourth quarter of 2026, while the third battery energy storage system is slated for commercialization for the third quarter of 2027 and the onshore wind project is tipped for the fourth quarter of 2027. Locations are yet to be finalized.

Energy produced by the projects will be sold and delivered to JPS on an energy tariff basis, JPS said. Procurements will be assessed on a levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) basis and should be “optimized” accordingly, the company said.