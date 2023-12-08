Canadian Solar to supply 1.7 GWh of batteries for UK storage project

Canadian Solar has announced that it will supply 1.7 GW (DC) of e-STORAGE batteries to an energy storage facility being constructed in Coalburn, Scotland.
Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and United Kingdom-based renewable energy company Alcemi are jointly managing the project, planned to have 500 MW to 1 GW of battery storage.
Canadian Solar will provide e-STORAGE lithium iron phosphate batteries at the plant located at a former coal mine.
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners said in a press release today that construction on the facility, Coalburn 1, started last month. Alcemi states on its website the facility will occupy 16.4 hectares of land.
The announcement comes as Canadian Solar said in April that it would increase production of ingots, wafers, cells and modules by 2040 to meet growing demand.
