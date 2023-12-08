Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices continue to fall

The CNMIA said that average polysilicon prices fell slightly this week. The weighted average price of n-type polysilicon was CNY 68.1 ($9.57)/kg, down 0.15% from the previous price release. Class I monocrystalline polysilicon was priced at CNY62.7/kg, down 0.63%. This is the sixth consecutive week since Oct. 18 that silicon prices have fallen.

China Huaneng Group has launched a procurement round for 10 GW of solar panels and 10 GW of invertrers. The state-owned utility is seeking to buy 2.5 GW of PERC products, 7.5 GW of TOPCon panels, and 500 MW of heterojunction (HTJ) modules. It also wants to buy 1 GW of central inverters and 9 GW of string inverters.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology said it is currently shipping its flexible heterojunction back contact modules to Europe, Australia and Japan. The target applications are awnings for recreational vehicles and campers.

GCL Technology Holdings has announced a large wafer order from GCL System Integration Technology for the 12-month period starting in January 2024. The agreement is for approximately 425.5 million wafers or 3.5 GW and is capped at CNY 1 billion. A CNY 10 million payment is to be made in advance and the unit price for the wafers will be agreed on a monthly basis.