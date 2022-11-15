Chinese PV Industry Brief: Golden Solar, Boamax announce new module factories

Golden Solar has announced a joint venture with Shangyi Yuanheng Electrical Power (SYEP) and SDIC Power to set up a 1.5 GW heterojunction solar cell and module production line. The “Heterojunction Project” will be located in the Zhangjiakou Renewable Energy Demonstration Zone and will require a CNY 200 million ($28,3 million) investment. Golden Solar will contribute 51% to the joint venture, SYEP 29%, and SDIC 20%. The line will also produce cast monocrystalline silicon wafers.
Boamax Technologies has announced a plan to build a solar module factory in Etuoke Banner, Inner Mongolia. The Jiangsu-based module maker will invest CNY 13.3 billion in the facility, which is expected to reach an annual module capacity of 18 GW. The company is currently also building a cell and module factory in Bengbu, Anhui province.
Trina Solar said that the Shanghai Stock Exchange Scientific Innovation Board Listing Committee has approved its application to issue a convertible bond of no more than CNY 8.87 billion. The company wants to invest the net proceeds in its project to set up a 35 GW production of monocrystalline ingots.
Popular content
Hoshine Silicon, China's largest silicon metal supplier, said that the China Securities Supervision Commission (CSRC) has approved its request to issue a non-public offering of no more than 108 million shares, at a price of CNY 66.3 per share. The company said it expects to raise more than CNY 7 billion and will use it for working capital.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.