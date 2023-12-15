US energy storage deployment surges in Q3

From pv magazine USA
The recent surge in energy storage installations in the United States is seen in the residential and grid-scale sectors, while the commercial and industrial segment posted a slight decline quarter on quarter, according to a recent Wood Mackenzie and American Clean Power Association (ACP) report.
“Energy storage deployment is growing dramatically, proving that it will be essential to our future energy mix,” said Frank Macchiarola, ACP chief policy officer. “This industry will serve as the backbone of our modern grid. As we continue to build a strong domestic supply chain, streamlined permitting and evolving market rules can further accelerate the deployment of storage resources.”
The grid-scale sector’s 2023 forecast increased just slightly due to strong third-quarter volume, however, the remainder of the forecast lowered by 7% on average. The sector faced multiple challenges, which caused volatility in the market and hindered project completion, according to Witte.
“Grid-scale declines were more focused on challenges not only with supply and permitting, but also with the backlog of applications in most ISOs interconnection queues that are preventing projects to move through the development process,” said Witte.
