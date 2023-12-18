German installer Eigensonne files for insolvency

Lawyer Florian Linkert has been appointed as the provisional insolvency administrator for Eigensonne. While specific reasons were not provided in the published notice, it's evident that Eigensonne had long-standing difficulties and was actively seeking investors and buyers.

The Berlin-based company offers PV systems for purchase and rental. This has various effects on customers, pv magazine has learned. Christian Langen, the founder of Dynago, and Tobias Schütt, a freelance consultant, focused their analysis on customers who rented PV systems from Eigensonne. They believe that customers who already have systems on their rooftops and need the help of Eigensonne for technical problems will probably face the greatest difficulties.

“The insolvency of a well-known provider is not good for the entire industry,” Stefan Arnold, the managing director of Calosol told pv magazine. “This leads to additional uncertainty, especially given the current market situation.”