German installer Eigensonne files for insolvency

From pv magazine Germany
The Charlottenburg district court in Berlin, Germany, opened preliminary insolvency proceedings against German PV installer Eigensonne GmbH last week.
Langen and Schütt noted the strategic options that Eigensonne has after the opening of insolvency proceedings, provided that the banks provide fresh capital or an investor is found. The company could then continue as before. However, a haircut would probably then be necessary and it is questionable whether new customers could be found for the long-term rental model, they said.
The second option would be for Eigensonne to focus on supporting its customers' existing PV systems. According to Schütt and Langen, the third possibility would be the end of the company.
