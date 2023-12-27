Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei unveils $4 billion upstream investment

Tongwei has revealed a new upstream investment plan in Inner Mongolia, while China Huadian has completed its latest 2023 central procurement round, securing 8.95 GW of PV panel products from JA Solar, Astronergy, Das Solar, Trina Solar, and Longi.

Tongwei has announced a new investment plan in Erdos, Inner Mongolia, to expand its upstream capacity. The CNY 28 billion ($3.9 billion) includes two phases. The first phase targets an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons of silicon metal and 200,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon, with an investment of approximately CNY 13 billion to CNY14 billion. The second phase aims to add another 300,000 metric tons of silicon metal and 200,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon. Each phase is expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete, with the first phase expected to conclude and become operational by the end of 2025.

China Huadian Corp. has concluded its third 2023 central procurement round for PV panel products, awarding a total of 8.95 GW to JA Solar, Astronergy, Das Solar, Trina Solar, and Longi. The initial 2.95 GW saw JA Solar securing 1.05 GW, Astronergy 996 MW, Trina 470 MW, and LONGi 430 MW. The remaining bids, totaling 6 GW, will be shared among JA Solar, Astronergy, Das Solar, and Trina, according to China Huadian.

DKEM said that it has signed an investment agreement with the municipal government of Mianyang, Sichuan province, to build of 2,000 metric tons of annual silver capacity. The total investment value is around CNY 200 million, The silver paste supplier said the capacity will be operational within 12 months.  

Gokin Solar said that its 16 GW PV panel factory in Guangzhou has started daily production, after successfully commissioning its first phase last week. The CNY 10.9 billion facility, announced in July, focuses on N-type products and boasts 4 GW of capacity in the first phase. By the end of November, Gokin Solar had reached a total wafer capacity of 50 GW in Guangdong province.

