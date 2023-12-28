PFC Consulting allocates 1.25 GW of solar for $0.030/kWh

From pv magazine India
PFC Consulting, a unit of Power Finance Corp., has declared the winners of its 1.25 GW solar tender.
Three developers have emerged in the procurement exercise, which yielded a final average price of about INR 2.53 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.54/kWh.
NTPC Renewable Energy secured the biggest slice of 900 MW. Acme Cleantech won 300 MW at INR 2.53/kWh. Solarcraft secured 50 MW at INR 2.54/kWh.
Popular content
The winners will develop solar projects, connected to the interstate transmission grid, on a build-own-operate basis in India.
The capacity will be developed under the scheme for flexibility in the generation and scheduling of thermal/hydro power stations through bundling with renewable energy and storage power.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.