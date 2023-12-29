Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi cuts wafer prices by 29%

Longi has slashed wafer prices by 29%, introducing a new product series, with M10 P-type wafers now priced at CNY 2.2 ($0.273) each, down significantly from CNY 3.1 on Sept. 25. Other prices include CNY 2.35 for M10 wafers and CNY 2.55 for M11 wafers.

Sungrow Hydrogen has supplied the city of Daye, Hubei province, with equipment for its CNY 5.2 billion integrated hydrogen mining complex. The project includes China's inaugural underground cavern hydrogen storage facility, a solar power generation unit, a green hydrogen production factory, pipeline hydrogen transmission, hydrogen applications, and a green energy digital management platform. Sungrow Hydrogen's contribution involves five sets of 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers and two sets of 200 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzers for the green power hydrogen plant.