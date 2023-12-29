Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi cuts wafer prices by 29%

Longi has reduced its wafer prices by 29%, while Sungrow Hydrogen has supplied electrolyzers for an integrated hydrogen mining complex in Hubei province.

Image: Longi Solar

Longi has slashed wafer prices by 29%, introducing a new product series, with M10 P-type wafers now priced at CNY 2.2 ($0.273) each, down significantly from CNY 3.1 on Sept. 25. Other prices include CNY 2.35 for M10 wafers and CNY 2.55 for M11 wafers.

Sungrow Hydrogen has supplied the city of Daye, Hubei province, with equipment for its CNY 5.2 billion integrated hydrogen mining complex. The project includes China's inaugural underground cavern hydrogen storage facility, a solar power generation unit, a green hydrogen production factory, pipeline hydrogen transmission, hydrogen applications, and a green energy digital management platform. Sungrow Hydrogen's contribution involves five sets of 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers and two sets of 200 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzers for the green power hydrogen plant.

RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology has secured a CNY 165 million manufacturing equipment order from Yibin Yingfa Deyao Technology. RoboTechnik said that Yibin Yingfa Deyao Technology, which makes PV products, is a repeat customer.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology acquired 1.29 million of its own shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 28 as part of a previously announced share buyback program. It may purchase up to 181,565,961 shares, or 10% of its total outstanding shares. It has spent HKD 4.79 million ($0.61 million) thus far.   

