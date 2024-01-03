Fraunhofer IWU unveils online tool for sizing of rooftop PV systems

The researchers offer the tool for free to private households, simulating the local energy yield of photovoltaic systems considering initial investment and energy tariffs. Calculations utilize EU-provided “typical meteorological year” values.

The Hydrogen Lab Görlitz at Fraunhofer IWU is developing a CO2-neutral operation concept for TÜV SÜD's Leipzig-Stahmeln location using the ARON tool. TÜV SÜD aims to achieve climate neutrality in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. The researchers determined electricity and heat requirements, optimizing designs for photovoltaic systems, a small wind turbine, a heat pump, and an optional battery storage system to achieve a balance between CO2 neutrality and cost-effectiveness.