Fraunhofer IWU unveils online tool for sizing of rooftop PV systems

Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology (Fraunhoer IWU) has developed a new online tool to calculate the size of rooftop solar arrays, heat pumps and batteries.

Fraunhofer IWU has launched an online tool for the sizing of rooftop PV arrays.

The Automated Renewable hOmepower Network (ARON) online platform evaluates the ideal size of PV systems. It considers location, roof pitch, power consumption profiles, and solar module specifications. It can also be used for heat pumps and battery storage.

The researchers offer the tool for free to private households, simulating the local energy yield of photovoltaic systems considering initial investment and energy tariffs. Calculations utilize EU-provided “typical meteorological year” values.

The Hydrogen Lab Görlitz at Fraunhofer IWU is developing a CO2-neutral operation concept for TÜV SÜD's Leipzig-Stahmeln location using the ARON tool. TÜV SÜD aims to achieve climate neutrality in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. The researchers determined electricity and heat requirements, optimizing designs for photovoltaic systems, a small wind turbine, a heat pump, and an optional battery storage system to achieve a balance between CO2 neutrality and cost-effectiveness.

