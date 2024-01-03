Renewables covered almost 60% of German electricity demand in 2023

From pv magazine Germany
Renewables accounted for a record share of 59.7% of public net electricity generation in Germany in 2023, according to new figures from Fraunhofer ISE.
The research institute recorded new highs for wind power and solar. Onshore and offshore wind were the most important source of public electricity generation at 139.8 TWh, or 32% of the total. Wind farm generation was 14.1% higher than in 2022.
In June alone, PV systems in Germany generated around 9 TWh of electricity – a new monthly record.
Popular content
Hydropower also increased, butwith hardly any change in output. It contributed 20.5 TWH to public electricity generation, or 3 TWh more than in 2022. Biomass remained steady at 42.3 TWh.
In total, renewables generated around 260 TWh, up 7% compared from 2022.
Installed battery capacity almost doubled from 4.4 GW in 2022 to 7.6 GW last year. Storage capacity increased from 6.5 GWh to 11.2 GWh. Output of German pumped storage plants reached 6 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.