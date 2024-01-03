Romanian utility Electrica launches 27 MW solar tender

Romanian power utility Electrica SA has launched a tender for a grid-connected 27 MW solar project in Botiz, northwestern Romania.
According to the tender documents, the Satu Mare 2 project is at ready-to-build status, with grid connection and building permits already obtained for the contract holder. The project has an estimated value of RON 110.1 million ($24.2 million), excluding value-added tax.
Sunwind Energy says it expects bidders to select optimum PV modules to provide reliable electricity services for at least 30 years.
“We are looking for bidders with proven experience in the EPC system of photovoltaic projects, who can deliver high quality, timely results and in accordance with our strict standards and requirements,” said the tender document.
The deadline for submitting clarification requests is Jan. 26, 2024, ahead of the tender closing on Jan. 31, 2024.
Electrica currently operates a 7.5 MW solar power plant and plans to build another 12 MW PV facility.
Author: Patrick Jowett
