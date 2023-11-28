Chinese PV Industry Brief: CHN Energy buys 10 GW of solar modules at $0.15/W

CHN Energy has revealed the outcomes of its recent 10 GW solar module procurement tender, with Longi (3.21 GW), Tongwei (740 MW), Astronergy (2.49 GW), and JinkoSolar (3.56 GW) emerging as the winners. The average panel price in the tender was CNY 1.07 ($0.15)/W, with the lowest price at CNY 1.05/W.

State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) has started operating a 5 GW heterojunction solar cell and module factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province. The modules from this facility feature copper as a busbar material to save costs, with an average panel power output in mass production expected to range between 700 W and 720 W.

JinkoSolar has secured approval from Jiangxi's branch of the National Development and Reform Commission for its plan to build a 1 GW solar module factory in the US state of Florida. The company plans to invest $82.7 million in the project, outfitting an existing factory building in Jacksonville with entirely new equipment.

Popular content

GCL SI has reported CNY 9,412 billion of revenue for the first nine months of this year, up 97.43% from the same period last year. Its net profit was CNY 142 million, up 240.78% year on year. The module maker said it plans to issue shares to fund a 20 GW cell production project in Wuhu, Anhui province.